Buttigieg introduces $1B plan to build racial equity in roads (access required)

By: Associated Press June 30, 2022 7:53 am

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday introduced a $1 billion first-of-its-kind plan meant to help reconnect cities and neighborhoods racially segregated or divided by road projects, pledging wide-ranging help to dozens of communities despite the program's limited dollars.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

