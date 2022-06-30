Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
State providing grants for training in solar industry

By: Daily Reporter Staff June 30, 2022 3:16 pm

The state is providing a grant for training in the solar industry as part of its latest distribution from its Wisconsin Fast Forward program.

