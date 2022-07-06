Colliers | Wisconsin announces longtime advisors as newest partners

Colliers | Wisconsin has announced that Steve Sewart and Russ Sagmoen have been named partners in the company.

Both Sewart and Sagmoen are longtime brokerage advisors with the firm, first joining Colliers in 2003 and 2006, respectively. During this time, both have built reputations as go-to experts in their fields and have been critical in the growth of the firm.

Sewart has spent his career working closely with both local and institutional owners and tenants throughout southeastern Wisconsin. He also has represented and supported attracting some of the largest companies to the Milwaukee region as a member of the Colliers Occupier Advisors team.

Sagmoen has been a top real estate advisor, advising retail owners, tenants and financial institutions across the state for nearly two decades.