Court: Property owner not entitled to compensation for temporary highway easement

By: Associated Press July 6, 2022 2:24 pm

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that property owners are not entitled under state statute to compensation for temporary limited easements granted for public projects.

