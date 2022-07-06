Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kevin Nicholson drops out of Wisconsin GOP governor race (access required)

By: Associated Press July 6, 2022 7:04 am

Republican Kevin Nicholson, a business consultant whose campaign for governor in battleground Wisconsin failed to catch on with conservative voters, announced Tuesday he was dropping out of the race five weeks before the Aug. 9 primary.

