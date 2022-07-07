Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Waukesha contractor to pay $140K to settle racial harassment, retaliation suit

By: Daily Reporter Staff July 7, 2022 1:31 pm

A Waukesha restoration contractor has agreed to pay $140,000 to settle a federal lawsuit alleging racial harassment and retaliation.

