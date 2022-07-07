Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Environment / With Supreme Court approval, more DNR board members might stay on past their terms (access required)

With Supreme Court approval, more DNR board members might stay on past their terms (access required)

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires July 7, 2022 8:10 pm

After the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that a Republican-appointed member of the state’s Natural Resources Board, Fred Prehn, can remain even though his term has expired, two other board members won’t say what they will do when their terms expire next year.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo