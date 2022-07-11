Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Schmitt retiring from Wisconsin Laborers (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff July 11, 2022 12:46 pm

After 48 years with the laborers union, nearly 12 as president and business manager of the Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council, John Schmitt is retiring.

