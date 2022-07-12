Paskert re-joins Millwood as CFO, executive VP

Millwood Inc., a provider of pallet and unit load technology and custom engineered handling systems and solutions, has announced that Tom Paskert has joined the company in the role of chief financial officer and executive vice president.

Paskert previously served with the company in this role for 15 years as part of the executive team, leading the company through its transformational operational, financial, process and systems growth and development during this time.

Along with his previous Millwood experience, Paskert brings a wealth of industry knowledge and relationships. Craig Gretter, who has served in this role for the past 10 years, will be leaving Millwood to pursue other opportunities.