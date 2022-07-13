Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
US inflation surges again in June, raising risks for economy

By: Associated Press July 13, 2022 1:15 pm

U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively -- trends that raise the risk of a recession.

