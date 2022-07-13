Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin governor candidate won’t rule out decertification (access required)

By: Associated Press July 13, 2022 12:51 pm

The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor who has Donald Trump's endorsement won't rule out attempting to decertify President Joe Biden's 2020 win in the battleground state, even though GOP legislative leaders and attorneys from both sides have dismissed the idea as impossible and unconstitutional.

