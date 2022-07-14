Grede marks 1-million man hours without a lost-time incident

Grede’s Menomonee Falls location is celebrating 1 million hours of continuous work without a lost-time incident. For the past four years, Menomonee Falls has been the standard for safety success within the machining industry.

Along with the tactics that Grede has employed, the entire Menomonee Falls team has bought in to the safety culture that has led to this accomplishment.

They have been celebrating each year on March 11 since 2019, which was the first-year anniversary of their last incident. On July 1, over four years since the last lost-time incident, Menomonee Falls hit its goal of 1 million incident-free hours worked.