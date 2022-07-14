Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / OSHA responds to increase in trench deaths with call for criminal referrals (access required)

OSHA responds to increase in trench deaths with call for criminal referrals (access required)

By: Associated Press July 14, 2022 2:55 pm

Responding to a steep increase in deaths from trenching accidents, federal officials are planning to go after negligent contracts with referrals for criminal prosecutions and other increased penalties

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo