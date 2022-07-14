Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Republican Kleefisch raises $3.6 million in 6 months (access required)

By: Associated Press July 14, 2022 9:14 am

Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch on Thursday reported raising more than $3.6 million over the first six months of the year as she competes with self-funder Tim Michels, who has spent millions on television ads that almost immediately put him in a tight race for the nomination.

