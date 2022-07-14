Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Environment / State accepting bids for $8.4M overhaul of UW engineering lab (access required)

State accepting bids for $8.4M overhaul of UW engineering lab (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff July 14, 2022 12:25 pm

The state is accepting bids for a $8.4 million renovation of the chemical and biological engineering lab in the basement of UW-Madison’s Engineering Hall.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo