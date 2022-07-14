Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Work starting on bridge decks in northeast Wis. (access required)

Work starting on bridge decks in northeast Wis. (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff July 14, 2022 8:17 am

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $487,618 contract to improve bridge decks on various state highways and interstate highways in the counties of Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Sheboygan and Winnebago.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo