Bipartisan Infrastructure Law money to provide $22.5M for 25 projects in Wisconsin (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff July 15, 2022 2:42 pm

Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, announced on Friday that the first year of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide about $22.5 million for 25 projects in Wisconsin areas with populations above 50,000.

