Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / FAA: Keep drones under 400 feet at northern Chicago beaches (access required)

FAA: Keep drones under 400 feet at northern Chicago beaches (access required)

By: Associated Press July 15, 2022 9:10 am

The Federal Aviation Administration is warning people who fly drones at some North Side beaches in Chicago not to send them higher than 400 feet.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo