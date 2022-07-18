Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Government / GOP candidate Michels reworks flyer to erase NRA endorsement (access required)

By: Associated Press July 18, 2022 2:18 pm

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tim Michels' campaign is reworking a flyer that falsely claims he won the National Rifle Association's endorsement, saying the declaration was a mistake.

