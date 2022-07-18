Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / GOP governor hopeful Michels spends $7.9 million of own cash (access required)

GOP governor hopeful Michels spends $7.9 million of own cash (access required)

By: Associated Press July 18, 2022 7:57 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels has spent more than $7.9 million of his own money on his campaign, according to campaign finance reports filed Friday. The reports detail what has largely been a self-funded campaign for Michels, who has been endorsed by Donald Trump. The millionaire co-owner of a Brownsville-based ...

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

About Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo