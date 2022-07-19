Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Affordable housing developers to get $32M to fill financing gaps (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff July 19, 2022 9:03 am

Developers of affordable multifamily housing projects across Wisconsin will soon receive $32.4 million to help fill financing gaps caused by rising construction costs, interest rate increases and supply chain delays. 

