Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Safety features added this year at Wisconsin State Fair (access required)

Safety features added this year at Wisconsin State Fair (access required)

By: Associated Press July 19, 2022 3:35 pm

Wisconsin State Fair officials say they've added several safety features for this year's event next month in suburban Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo