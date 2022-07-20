Keeney, Larson Home Services donate to families battling cancer

Keeney Home Services, Neenah, and Larson Home Services, Arlington, have raised $11,250 for Families of Children with Cancer Inc. The total includes $50 donated from every home project sold in June.

Families of Children with Cancer Inc. was organized in 1974 by parents and health care professionals who saw a need for a support group for families who have a child that has been diagnosed with cancer. The idea is that when that when a child is sick, the entire family is affected and in need of support. Their mission is to provide advocacy, education, emotional support, financial support and hope to those families.

“This organization is fueled only by donations and receives no federal or state funding for the incredible work it does locally,” Josh Keeney, founder and president of Keeney Home Services, said in a news release. “We couldn’t be prouder to help out and hope our effort encourages additional support of families dealing with the unimaginable emotional and financial stress of a cancer diagnosis.”

To learn more about Families of Children with Cancer Inc., go to: www.focwc.org. Click DONATE to make an online donation.