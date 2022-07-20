Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Commercial Construction / Menominee, Hard Rock renew efforts to open Kenosha casino (access required)

By: Dan Shaw, [email protected] July 20, 2022 11:49 am

The Menominee Indian Tribe said Wednesday that it's relaunching its effort, in partnership with Hard Rock International, to open a casino and entertainment complex in Kenosha.

