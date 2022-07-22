Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Crews wrap up series of MSOE projects with sign installation (access required)

Crews wrap up series of MSOE projects with sign installation (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff July 22, 2022 8:04 am

A crew worked Thursday to put up three 12-by-12 foot signs at the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s campus. The installations capped off a series of renovation and improvement projects at the campus. Recent work has also been done to the Hermann Viets Tower residence hall, the University Terrace green space, and within the Campus Center building ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo