Maritime Administration awards $1.2M to Fincantieri shipyard in Sturgeon Bay (access required)

By: Associated Press July 22, 2022 2:12 pm

Fincantieri Marine Group, LLC – Bay Shipbuilding of Sturgeon Bay is receiving $1.2 million from the federal government for the modernization of its graving dock pumps.

