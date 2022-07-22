Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
US Postal Service to boost purchases of electric vehicles (access required)

By: Associated Press July 22, 2022 7:35 am

The U.S. Postal Service said it will substantially increase the number of electric-powered vehicles it's buying to replace its fleet of aging delivery trucks, after the Biden administration and environmental groups said the agency's initial plan had too few electric vehicles and fell short of the administration's climate change goals.

