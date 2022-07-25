A. O. Smith names Brigham as Environmental, Social and Governance director

A. O. Smith has announced the appointment of Noelle Brigham as the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance director.

Brigham will lead and drive all aspects of the ESG initiatives while developing a long-term strategy for the company’s global commitments and strategy in this field.

She is a licensed Professional Engineer and Envision Sustainability Professional with more than 20 years of experience in sustainability and environmental engineering in the consumer products and consulting industries. In her sustainability role at S. C. Johnson, Brigham created global strategies and led international implementation plans for research, development and engineering for consumer product formulation and packaging. As an Instructor, Professor of Practice in the Opus College of Engineering at Marquette University, she developed a new sustainability management executive education program.

Brigham is completing her PhD in environmental engineering at Marquette University. She received her master’s in environmental engineering and Bachelor of Science in civil and environmental engineering from Marquette University as well. She is a member of the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying and Fundamentals of Engineering Exam Development committee member, in addition to participating in the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources air management study group.