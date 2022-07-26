Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Environment / US to plant 1 billion trees as climate change kills forests (access required)

US to plant 1 billion trees as climate change kills forests (access required)

By: Associated Press July 26, 2022 3:06 pm

The Biden administration on Monday said the government will plant more than one billion trees across millions of acres of burned and dead woodlands in the U.S. West, as officials struggle to counter the increasing toll on the nation's forests from wildfires, insects and other manifestations of climate change.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo