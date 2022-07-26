Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin lawmaker in car accident that left 2 dead (access required)

By: Associated Press July 26, 2022 6:25 am

Wisconsin Senate Democratic Minority Leader Janet Bewley was involved in a fatal car crash Friday that left a 27-year-old mother from Pennsylvania and her 5-year-old daughter dead, police said Monday.

