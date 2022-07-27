Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Reporter Staff July 27, 2022 12:00 pm

This project stands within walking distance from both Lake Michigan and the Milwaukee River. It will contain 251 apartment units, 300 enclosed parking stalls and 2,400 square feet of street-level commercial space. Nova Apartments relies on a two-stage design that makes use of three lower stories of precast concrete construction and six upper stories of cold-formed steel construction. And because of site restrictions and existing property lines, the project’s foundations had to be designed to not encroach on property lines.

