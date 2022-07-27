Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Court: Architecture firm not liable for faulty installation at Dells waterpark (access required)

Court: Architecture firm not liable for faulty installation at Dells waterpark (access required)

By: Dan Shaw, [email protected] July 27, 2022 10:44 am

A Wisconsin architectural firm can’t be held liable for flawed installation work at a Wisconsin Dells water park because of a state statute limiting when claims over faulty jobs can be brought.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo