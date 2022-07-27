Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Democrat Alex Lasry to drop out of Wisconsin Senate race (access required)

By: Associated Press July 27, 2022 12:10 pm

The Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry plans to drop out of Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race on Wednesday, less than two weeks before the Democratic primary to choose who will take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, his campaign spokesman said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

