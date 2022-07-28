Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Democrat Barnes emerges as favorite in Wisconsin Senate race

By: Associated Press July 28, 2022 7:48 am

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes emerged Wednesday as the clear favorite in what had been a crowded Democratic field seeking to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, as his nearest rival dropped out and threw his support behind Barnes.

