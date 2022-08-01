Newport Network Solutions hires pair for its new Fire Alarm Division

Newport Network Solutions has hired Dave Chamberlain as its lead fire alarm specialist and integrator for its new Fire Alarm Division.

His responsibilities include sales, system design, engineering, programming and installation. He works out of the office in New Berlin.

Before NNS, Chamberlain worked for Enterprise Fire & Security (what is now Martin Systems) for 14 years with similar responsibilities (programming, service, install, project management).

He has his BFA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee along with a NICET III certification.

NNS also hired Kyle Carroll as a fire alarm specialist and integrator in its Fire Alarm Division.

Also working in the New Berlin office, his responsibilities include quotes, design, project management and installation.

Carroll has seven years of previous experience working for Enterprise Fire and Security as an installer and project manager, and for Martin Systems as the lead installer.

Carroll has a NICET I certification.