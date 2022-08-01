Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Reporter Staff August 1, 2022 2:42 pm

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that Milwaukee-based WRTP | BIG STEP is an Apprenticeship Ambassadors and Wisconsin workforce intermediary.

