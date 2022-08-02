Ahern ranked in top 160 environmental firms

J.F. Ahern Co. has been ranked among the top environmental companies in Engineering News-Record’s annual survey of the Top 200 Environmental Firms. The company reported revenue from project activity for 2021, encompassing the measured categories of air quality and clean energy, water supply and treatment and wastewater treatment.

Ahern continues to advance in this area, moving up 33 spots from last year and designated as the 160th largest environmental service provider in the country.

Engineering News Record ranks companies nationwide based on percent of 2021 gross revenue reported from environmental services.