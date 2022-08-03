Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Reporter Staff August 3, 2022 1:42 pm

The state is providing $3.75 million from the 2021 federal stimulus bill for projects related to water conservation and safe-drinking water for Park Falls, in north Wisconsin.

