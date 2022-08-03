Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Pence touts Wisconsin GOP governor candidate Kleefisch (access required)

Pence touts Wisconsin GOP governor candidate Kleefisch (access required)

By: Associated Press August 3, 2022 12:36 pm

Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned Wednesday with his pick in battleground Wisconsin's Republican gubernatorial primary, calling Rebecca Kleefisch "a proven conservative" as she faces an opponent endorsed by Donald Trump.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo