Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Trump backs rival to Vos over refusal to decertify (access required)

Trump backs rival to Vos over refusal to decertify (access required)

By: Associated Press August 3, 2022 7:38 am

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed a little-known Republican challenging Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, accusing Vos of doing too little to overturn 2020 election results in the swing state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo