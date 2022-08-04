Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Findorff names Matt Breunig VP of operations

August 4, 2022

J.H. Findorff has named Matt Breunig its vice president of operations. Breunig’s priorities will include risk management and business operations for the contractor’s Milwaukee office. Matt joined Findorff in 2006 as a project manager, working initially on the construction of University Square in downtown Madison. In 2016, he was promoted to director of project management and ...

