Michels goes after Kleefisch in Wisconsin governor's race

Michels goes after Kleefisch in Wisconsin governor’s race (access required)

August 4, 2022

Days after saying that running negative ads is "just bad policy" and that politicians who do it are "losing," the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent.

