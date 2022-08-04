Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Primaries bring big challenges for incumbent GOP state lawmakers (access required)

By: Associated Press August 4, 2022 7:28 am

As the longest-serving Assembly speaker in Wisconsin, Robin Vos has presided over efforts to restrict abortions, weaken unions, expand gun rights and push back against COVID-19 mandates. Despite that, he's facing a primary challenger who claims he's not conservative enough.

