VIEW AROUND THE STATE: Anonymous GOP lawmaker who canceled park funding is a coward

By: Associated Press August 4, 2022 6:48 am

A coward sits on the Legislature's budget committee. A GOP senator or representative killed funding for a land conservation project and doesn't have the backbone to own that decision. It's a sad day for democracy when elected public officials hide their official acts from the people.

