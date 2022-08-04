Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Xcel Energy seeking developers for renewable-energy projects in Upper Midwest (access required)

By: Associated Press August 4, 2022 11:40 am

Xcel Energy is seeking proposals from developers for ways to add carbon-free energy for its customers in the Upper Midwest through new renewable-energy and energy-storage projects.

