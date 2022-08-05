Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
DNR investigates oil contamination in northern Wisconsin (access required)

By: Associated Press August 5, 2022 7:57 am

The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating contaminated soil near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin.

