Home / Commercial Construction / Following investigation, Frontier agrees to $15 million in internet upgrades in Wisconsin (access required)

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires August 5, 2022 8:08 am

The phone and internet company Frontier Communications came to an agreement with the state of Wisconsin to improve its broadband service — the latest assurance from the company that its slow internet speeds and potentially dangerous phone outages are being modernized.

