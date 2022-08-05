Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Local 494 business manager elected president of IBEW Wisconsin State Conference (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff August 5, 2022 9:59 am

Dean Warsh, business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 494, has been named president of the IBEW’s Wisconsin State Conference.

