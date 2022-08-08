Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?  (access required)

Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?  (access required)

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires August 8, 2022 7:15 am

The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh residents.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo