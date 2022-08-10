Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: asentechssg August 10, 2022

Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday and will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground.

